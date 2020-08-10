Fundación MAPFRE opens $283K grant cycle for health research projects

August 10, 2020 306

Fundación MAPFRE has launched a new edition of its research grant program worth a total of $282,523, aimed at researchers and research teams in both the academic and professional world that wish to develop research programs independently or within the area of the universities, hospitals, companies or research centers they belong to.

The Foundation offers its Ignacio H. Larramendi research grants, awarded individually for a maximum amount of $35,323 to promote projects related to health such as, among others, obesity prevention, encouraging physical activity, assessing personal injury, health care management and clinical safety.

This call places particular value on those projects which, while taking into account the previous guideline topics, incorporate aspects related to COVID-19 such as: reducing infections, self-care and the culture of self-protection, relationship between previous health status (lifestyle) and morbimortality, COVID-19 and mental health, etc.

The scope of this call is worldwide and projects may be submitted in Spanish, English or Portuguese before Oct. 30, 2020, the foundation stated.