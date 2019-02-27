General Contractors of America, Ana G. Méndez University System partner to train construction workers

February 27, 2019 250

The Puerto Rico Chapter of the Association of General Contractors of América (AGC-PR) and the Ana G. Méndez University (UAGM) announced the signing of a collaboration agreement to develop academic programs to train and educate qualified construction workers to participate in the reconstruction and modernization of housing projects and infrastructure that are being carried out in Puerto Rico.

It is anticipated that during the coming decades, Puerto Rico will need some 100,000 construction workers to meet the labor demand associated with the injection of about $80 billion in federal allocations and insurance payments.

“AGC-PR and its partners are focused on and committed to the reconstruction of Puerto Rico and its transformation into a strong, modern and attractive destination for socioeconomic development,” said AGC-PR President Alejandro J. Abrams.

“This agreement with the UAGM is a proactive and assertive step to ensure that this work is carried out by trained minds and hands with the necessary skills to perform their functions,” he said.

“We support and encourage all initiatives to educate and develop a bank of workers to be the protagonists of this great work that is just beginning,” he said.

Under the agreement, AGC-PR and UAGM will collaborate in the development of curricula, medical records and didactic material that meets the requirements of the construction industry and the requirements of the Puerto Rico Board of Education. The program incorporate the knowledge and experience of the UAGM faculty and AGC-PR partners.

UAGM will integrate the new curriculum during the 2019-20 academic year, offering a Certificate and Associate Degree in Construction. Both will be initially available at the Cupey Campus but could be extended to other campuses throughout the Island.