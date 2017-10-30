Generators supplying power to Palo Seco to stabilize grid

Two generators, part of a $35.1 million contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, began providing up to a combined 50 megawatts of electricity Oct. 30, 2017, to the Palo Seco power plant near San Juan, the agency announced.

“These generators will help stabilize the power grid in the San Juan area and reduce outages to those currently receiving power,” said Col. John Lloyd, commander of Task Force Power, which is supporting power restoration efforts on the island. “Current customers will now have more reliable and safe power.”

The successful powering of the generators comes after USACE, in coordination with the Puerto Rico Power Authority, completed multiple safety and diagnostic tests. These generators are currently providing approximately 30MW to the Puerto Rico electrical grid with the ability to provide up 50MW depending on demand.

The contract for additional generation at Palo Seco was the first of a series of major contracts awarded by USACE toward the repair of the power grid in Puerto Rico. USACE awarded the contract to Weston Solutions, based out of West Chester, Pennsylvania, Oct. 16.

USACE has partnered with PREPA, the Department of Energy and FEMA to establish unity of effort in the repair of the power grid, the agency said.