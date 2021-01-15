Global design firm Stantec moves to new office in Guaynabo

Since 2004, Stantec has provided a variety of engineering design services in Puerto Rico.

Global design firm Stantec has opened an office in the San Patricio neighborhood of Guaynabo, expanding its presence on the island “to better serve its clients,” the company announced.

Located in the T-Mobile Center, the 1,200-square-foot office will support between eight and 10 employees.

“Our new office in Puerto Rico strengthens our ability to deliver quality projects and reinforces our commitment to the island,” said Gustavo Rieckehoff, regional manager at Stantec.

“We look forward to continuing to serve both public and private clients while giving back to the local communities” he said.

Since 2004, Stantec has provided a variety of engineering design services in Puerto Rico across a variety of sectors. The firm has provided consulting services for public projects, including airports, water and wastewater engineering, and road and bridge design.

Following the impact of Hurricane María in 2017, the firm supported emergency recovery, including evaluation of damages, environmental remediation, power grid reconstruction, and consultation on building code updates.

Stantec has a team of designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, “innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships,” it stated in its self-description.

