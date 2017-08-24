‘Globilizing your website’ to cover strategies for exports

Companies that export or are considering exporting to increase sales in the international market, may benefit from learning digital strategies and resources available at the upcoming “Globilizing your website” conference.

This event will be held Aug. 28 beginning at 9 a.m. at Puerto Rico SBTDC in Hato Rey, organizers said.

Jorge Arce, director and senior specialist from the U.S. Commercial Office, in Jacksonville, Florida, will present the conference. In addition to advising companies in Florida to export, Arce served as content director for BuyUSAinfo.net, the United States commercial information portal, now merged with www.export.gov.

He has worked in the training of market research personnel throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East and has also worked in South Africa, Hong Kong, Cairo, Paris, London, Buenos Aires, The Hague and Brussels.

Among the topics to be covered will be: how to optimize foreign trade statistics on the internet, changes needed in an electronic page for the international market, such as making a version of your product or service abroad and key resources in electronic commerce such as payment methods, exchange rates in currency, shipments, among others.

The U.S. Commercial Office in Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico District Export Council and Fedex are sponsoring the event.