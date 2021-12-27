Goldman Sachs entrepreneurial program graduates Puerto Rican execs

Yari Rivas, co-founder of Alterna Communications.

At a ceremony held at the Goldman Sachs headquarters in New York, Yari Rivas, co-founder of Alterna Communications, celebrated her graduation from the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Businesses 2021 National Cohort program in partnership with Babson College, ranked as the best entrepreneurial university in the United States.

“This program has helped me strengthen the tools and connections with fellow entrepreneurs to grow my business,” said Rivas, vice president of the communication and digital marketing agency.

“To maximize the knowledge and experiences this program offers, I had to spend long hours developing a growth plan that spanned three months” she said.

“The teachings of my group of coaches changed my perspective as a businesswoman, I have a renewed confidence to scale my business through innovation, experience and the results that we have provided to our clients for more than a decade,” Rivas added.

The entrepreneur now projects “significant growth” in the agency’s client portfolio over the next year, and her plans include recruiting talent in the areas of writing, digital marketing, and social networks.

She also envisions promoting the creation of videos both for their clients and for new projects. Meanwhile, she said now has an opportunity to mentor through the internship program.

“Part of our mission is to create a positive impact through what we do. For this reason, we dedicate part of our time to give direct mentoring through our internship program, which we have been conducting for the past years in alliance with local institutions and universities in the United States [mainland],” she said.

As part of the 2021 National Cohort, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses graduated six other Puerto Ricans. Another 140 business owners from across the nation also completed the course.