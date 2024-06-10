Type to search

Google Chromecast 4K now available at Liberty

Contributor June 10, 2024
Consumers will now be able to purchase a Google Chromecast 4K at Liberty and download Liberty’s Hub TV app to enjoy their programming.

The streaming device is now available at all the company’s stores, kiosks and service centers in Puerto Rico.

Liberty Puerto Rico recently announced the addition of the Google Chromecast 4K streaming device, which allows customers to enjoy their programming and content by downloading the Liberty Hub TV app.

Google Chromecast is a media streaming device that connects to a television’s HDMI port and streams online content. The streaming device is now available at all the company’s stores, kiosks and service centers throughout the island.

Google Chromecast users can watch live television, browse entertainment in one place, get recommendations based on their viewing habits, and use voice commands to find entertainment and control their TV.

The device also allows consumers to add a watchlist directly from their Google searches, organize family-friendly choices with kids’ profiles, and stream with high picture quality.

“We’re thrilled to add Google Chromecast to our growing television entertainment offerings because it offers simplicity and value to our customers, plus the flexibility to watch their favorite content the way they want,” said Melissa Burgos, marketing and product senior director at Liberty.

“When our customers download the Liberty Hub TV app into the device, they get even more ways to enjoy their favorite programming anywhere in their homes,” she said.

