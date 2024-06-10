Google Chromecast 4K now available at Liberty

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Consumers will now be able to purchase a Google Chromecast 4K at Liberty and download Liberty’s Hub TV app to enjoy their programming.

The streaming device is now available at all the company’s stores, kiosks and service centers in Puerto Rico.

Google Chromecast is a media streaming device that connects to a television’s HDMI port and streams online content. The streaming device is now available at all the company’s stores, kiosks and service centers throughout the island.

Google Chromecast users can watch live television, browse entertainment in one place, get recommendations based on their viewing habits, and use voice commands to find entertainment and control their TV.

The device also allows consumers to add a watchlist directly from their Google searches, organize family-friendly choices with kids’ profiles, and stream with high picture quality.

“We’re thrilled to add Google Chromecast to our growing television entertainment offerings because it offers simplicity and value to our customers, plus the flexibility to watch their favorite content the way they want,” said Melissa Burgos, marketing and product senior director at Liberty.

“When our customers download the Liberty Hub TV app into the device, they get even more ways to enjoy their favorite programming anywhere in their homes,” she said.