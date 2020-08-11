Gov’t Gaming Commission opens e-sports regulations to public comment

August 11, 2020 140

Puerto Rico Government Gaming Commission Executive Director José Maymó-Azize announced the start of the process to get comments from the general public on the regulations that will govern the island’s sports betting, fantasy contests and electronic games operation.

“Pursuant to the Uniform Administrative Procedures Act of the Government of Puerto Rico and the Government of Puerto Rico Gaming Commission Act, we intend to adopt the Puerto Rico Sports Betting on E-Sport and Fantasy Contest Regulations to implement sections 2.2. and 2.3 of Act 81-2019 relative to the regulation and oversight of all matters related to licensing for betting on sports event, electronic sports leagues, such as, e-sports and fantasy contests,” said Maymó-Azize.

As part of the process, the document was published on the government agency’s website, so interested parties have access to it and submit their comments ahead of a virtual public hearing scheduled for Aug. 19, 2020, at 9 a.m. through Microsoft Teams.

A copy of the regulations will be available for examination in person at the Gaming Commission’s Legal Office, and written comments may be sent by regular mail to P.O. Box 29156, San Juan, PR 00929. Comments or requests may also be emailed to torresz@comjuegos.pr.gov.

“With the adoption of this regulation, we establish the rules that will govern this innovative industry so that it reaches its maximum potential, together with the talents and resources that we have on the island, Maymó-Azize said.

“This type of betting takes on more relevance now in light of the changes we’re facing worldwide by the spread of COVID-19. So, there is a great opportunity to begin to position ourselves in this industry, whose economic contribution will be close to $68 million in 2022,” he said.