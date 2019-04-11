Gov’t promotes apprenticeships for manufacturing, aerospace, tech

April 11, 2019 69

The “Apprenticeship Accelerator,” a program aimed at employers in the manufacturing industry wishing to implement such programs in their companies, will take place in Ponce and Aguadilla April 11 and 25, respectively, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce announced.

Information will be provided to employers looking to integrate apprenticeships as part their recruitment process, as well as for the development of current workers that need to be trained in other disciplines or technical issues.

“The administration’s goal is to give people looking for work the opportunity to train to get a job and contribute to the development of the island’s economy,” Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy said.

The first event, “Apprenticeship Accelerator for the Manufacturing Industry,” will take place today at the Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino in Ponce. The second activity, “Apprenticeship Accelerator for the Aerospace Industries-Aeronautical & Technology,” aimed at employers in the field of aeronautics and high technology, will be held April 25 in Aguadilla.

Puerto Rico received federal funds to develop the State Apprenticeship Bureau and to promote this model of training among local employers, said Natasha Vazqueztell-Cordero, executive director of the Workforce Development Program.

This model involves training and obtaining a credential, while generating income, according to the needs of the employer.

“The success of the Apprenticeship is that each participant complete the two phases of training, both in employment and hours of directed education through educational institutions or certified professionals, and then receive a credential recognized in the industry,” she said.