Growth Digital invests $2M to expand, launch training program in Puerto Rico

Growth Academy is an initiative by Growth Digital to educated about Google Ads marketing tools.

The company, responsible for Google’s media sales, aims to support advertisers and agencies in Central America and offer free Google Ads training.

Growth Digital, a company in charge of Google’s Media Sales in Puerto Rico, announced an investment of $2 million to expand the local team and everything related with technology development for a new training program aimed at advertisers and agencies.

“Since the founding of this company in January 2021, we have grown substantially. Now we will be accompanying advertisers and agencies in Central America, helping the growth of their businesses through Google Ads. With the expansion to these new six countries, we will ensure we are up to date on best practices to successfully meet all business objectives,” said Germán Herebia, CEO of Growth Digital.

During January, the company, whose markets originally consisted of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia, announced its expansion to Central America. With the incorporation of the six new markets: Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua, Growth Digital becomes the representative of Google advertising solutions in 12 countries in America.

“With this expansion, we’ve become the largest representative of advertising solutions for Google worldwide. This, for us, is a super achievement, because we started from scratch here in Puerto Rico and then we went to the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, then they gave us three markets, and now they gave us another six markets. In other words, this growth has partly occurred thanks to the fact that we started here on the island,” said Laura Riesco Cestero, country manager of Growth Digital for Puerto Rico.

The multimillion-dollar investment also led to the launch of the company’s new initiative, Growth Academy, a free training program that aims to deepen knowledge of the different Google Ads marketing tools in Puerto Rico.

“Growth Academy is an additional tool to what we have been working on for the past three years in this market, and we are proud to launch it and put it into practice now. We have been working locally, hand in hand with advertisers and agencies, doing in-person Google Days, training on specific topics such as Search Fundamentals and Best Practices, YouTube, and many other platforms,” added Riesco.

Among the requirements to take the free training on Google Ads, it is necessary to have a computer with audio, a registered Gmail account, a Google Ads account, and basic knowledge of the Excel or Google Sheets platforms. By completing the Growth Academy online courses, advertisers and agencies will receive a certification issued by Growth Digital in addition to the official Google certification.