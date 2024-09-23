Guayacán launches annual fundraising campaign to boost entrepreneurship

Jesús Ricky López offers a marketing workshop as part of the EnterPRize 2024 program.

This year’s campaign slogan, “Cultivando el Éxito,” focuses on ensuring the continuity of Guayacán’s entrepreneurial development programs.

Grupo Guayacán, a nonprofit organization that offers entrepreneurial development programs in Puerto Rico, has launched its annual fundraising campaign under the slogan “Cultivando el Éxito.” The campaign aims to ensure the continuity and expansion of its programs, which benefit local entrepreneurs at various stages of growth.

\The Guayacán Giving Day 2024 will take place on Oct. 9, and the organization is calling on the community to contribute to the development and success of Puerto Rican entrepreneurs. Donations can be made through Guayacán’s website or via ATH Móvil at /Guayacan.

“Our program participants are committed to Puerto Rico’s economic development. Supporting Guayacán through this campaign means supporting the transformation our country needs and contributing to the success of entrepreneurs who build a prosperous future for our island,” said Grupo Guayacán’s executive director, Laura Cantero.

This year, 67 Puerto Rican businesses are participating in Guayacán’s programs, which provide entrepreneurial education and tools tailored to each business’ specific needs. A total of 164 entrepreneurs from companies established in 19 municipalities across the island are currently benefiting from these programs.

Funds raised from the Guayacán Giving Day will go toward the Guayacán Endowment Fund, which was created to ensure program continuity and long-term organizational sustainability.

Guayacán offers four entrepreneurial development programs: I-Corps Puerto Rico helps early-stage entrepreneurs validate business ideas; the EnterPRize Business Competition equips emerging businesses with development tools and a chance to compete for seed capital; the Scale Up Bootcamp advances companies to the next growth stage; and the Guayacán Venture Accelerator focuses on accelerating growth in established businesses.

“Guayacán has been a revelation. We joined with the intention of growing our business and learning from the best, and it truly inspired us to consider developments beyond our imagination,” said Azalea García, owner and founder of AGC Human Resources, and a participant in the Guayacán Venture Accelerator this year.

“Each instructor and mentor pushes us to see new possibilities and improve. We are already implementing what we have learned and preparing for a new stage in our company,” García said.

“We will expand our team, strengthen our services, and broaden our reach and experience. No entrepreneur in Puerto Rico should start a business without Guayacán’s education,” she added.

As part of this year’s campaign, individuals who donate $20 or more will have the chance to win several prizes sponsored by Guayacán alumni, including a three-day, two-night stay at a hotel valued at $1,500 (sponsored by Join a Join), tickets to a Teatro Breve performance, and a basket of products from Guayacán alumni valued at more than $500.