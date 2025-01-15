GUIA projects Puerto Rico’s new car sales will remain in slump this year

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

From left: Ricardo García, GUIA vice president; Graham Castillo, Estudios Técnicos president; and José Ordeix, GUIA president, during a news conference on the automotive market performance results.

A study by Estudios Técnicos projects that around 155,000 new cars will be sold in 2025.

The United Automobile Importers Group (GUIA, in Spanish) reported that 2024 ended with 121,999 new cars sold in Puerto Rico, a 5.08% decline from the 128,531 units sold in 2023.

Compared to 2022, new car retail sales dropped by 4.81%, with fleet sales accounting for 9.2% of total demand, a decrease of 7.59%, the nonprofit stated.

“Among the factors that led to a reduction in sales during 2024 are the high interest rates for financing, the uncertainty of the electoral processes in the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico, and the lower liquidity and higher indebtedness that affects the credit profile of some consumers,” said José Ordeix, president of GUIA.

For 2025, GUIA commissioned a study from consulting firm Estudios Técnicos Inc., which analyzed the economy’s impact on the auto sector and presented sales projections for the year.

The study projects ongoing declines, with a baseline estimate of around 115,000 new cars sold in 2025, depending on economic developments in Puerto Rico and the U.S., financial aid flows and other commercial factors.

In December, GUIA confirmed the sale of 11,655 new vehicles, a slight increase of 1.01% from the 11,538 units sold in December 2023. Fleet sales accounted for 13.1% of December sales, while retail sales made up 86.9%.