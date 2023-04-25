Guiding Tech Media acquires Alphr.com and its portfolio of sites

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Alphr.com

Guiding Tech Media has announced its acquisition of consumer technology-focused website Alphr.com, along with a portfolio of web properties including TechJunkie.com and PlayerAssist.com. Alphr.com provides product reviews, tech news, how-to guides and feature articles.

The move is the latest in the company’s history of acquiring technology brands to expand its reach in the tech market.

Formerly known as Padre Media, Guiding Tech Media already owns GuidingTech.com and pro tech sites KDnuggets.com and MachineLearningMastery.com.

The company’s sites cover a wide range of topics, from smartphones to algorithm creation, aiming to make technology easy for the general public and professionals alike.

Guiding Tech Media says it has more than 20 million monthly users through its online brands and plans to leverage its experience in content development and online publishing to enhance the reach and impact of Alphr and its associated websites.

In the company’s news release — which was written in San Juan, Puerto Rico, given that the company is registered to do business on the island — Dan Brian, CEO of Guiding Tech Media, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, saying, “We believe that Alphr’s reputation for quality content and its focus on the consumer technology market aligns perfectly with our mission to provide readers with the most helpful and comprehensive information in the consumer tech industry.”

Evan Gower, CEO of the former parent company of Alphr.com, also commented on the acquisition, stating, “We are proud to have built Alphr and its portfolio of websites into valuable resources for tech enthusiasts, and we are confident that Guiding Tech Media will continue to build on this success.”

Nick La Maina, COO of Guiding Tech Media, sees significant potential in the acquisition, noting, “This acquisition marks a significant step forward for Guiding Tech Media as we forge ahead in expanding our presence in the tech industry.”

La Maina believes that combining Guiding Tech Media’s expertise in digital media with Alphr’s “large audience and exceptional editorial team” will lead to further success.