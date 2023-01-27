Gypsum Depot & More opens 1st of 3 stores in Puerto Rico

It is the first hardware store specializing in Gypsum Board in Puerto Rico.

Gypsum Depot & More, the first hardware store specializing in the sale of gypsum board products and equipment for all types of construction, renovation, and remodeling projects, opened its first of three stores in Bayamón.

With an investment of $1.4 million and the creation of 15 direct jobs, the new 8,100 square-foot store, which is coupled with a 10,000 square-foot warehouse, was designed by a company that works with megastores in the United States.

“For this project, we selected a group of experts who helped us design a hardware store with the goal of making it easier for customers to get in and out quickly,” said Rey Irizarry, manager of Gypsum Depot & More.

The firm Gypsum Depot & More focuses on providing the attention that contractors, subcontractors, and all types of clients deserve in Puerto Rico to complete their projects in less time.

“We know that these professionals are short of time because of the number of construction projects they have and what we are looking for is to facilitate the shopping experience and reduce the time of it,” said Irizarry.

According to Irizarry, contractors and subcontractors working in Puerto Rico are at a disadvantage compared to those who work with gypsum boards in other countries, since there are no hardware stores that have specialized equipment with the latest technology and available in inventory.

Nor, in Puerto Rico, are hardware stores that offer the necessary training to use this type of equipment, he said.

Gypsum Depot & More will have a constant inventory of this equipment, and will offer training so that they can provide better service and affordable prices to their customers, he added.

The hardware store has seven product categories ranging from building materials, paint, tools, and hardware, electrical, plumbing, gardening, gypsum board materials, bathroom furniture and home remodeling accessories.

Currently, the company is making its expansion plans for the opening of the next two stores in Puerto Rico by 2026.

“With these new openings, we contemplate generating more jobs and betting on economic development on the island,” said Irizarry.