Hospital de la Concepción opens $11.3M nursing facility

With an $11.3 million investment and the creation of 42 new jobs, Hospital de la Concepción in San Germán has inaugurated its new Skilled Nursing Facility, described as the most modern and comprehensive center in Puerto Rico for patients requiring 24-hour nursing care and physical rehabilitation therapies, according to Gustavo Almodóvar, executive director of the board of trustees.

“With a forward-looking vision, Hospital de la Concepción continues to innovate and strengthen our physical rehabilitation services,” Almodóvar said. “We are proud to make accessible in Puerto Rico the most advanced skilled nursing care center with the best health care professionals and experts in physical rehabilitation for the benefit of the adult, adolescent, pediatric and bariatric population in need of specialized care services for their recovery.”

The facility will offer 24/7 nursing care and services from physiatrists and internal medicine physicians, as well as physical, occupational, recreational and speech therapy.

“Focused on providing services with the highest sense of humanity, at the Skilled Nursing Facility, we will assist our residents in the process of recovering from their condition in a modern, safe environment equipped with the most advanced technology to promote their well-being and greater levels of functionality and independence,” said Edgar Crespo-Campos, the hospital’s administrator. “As a hospital institution committed to our people, we are delighted to continue contributing to our mission of providing the highest quality health care services.”

Constructed of concrete and structural steel, the state-of-the-art center spans 19,500 square feet and includes 10 private rooms, 10 semi-private rooms, totaling 30 beds, a gym, dining room, conference room, recreational area, an interior courtyard, medical offices and a practical area mimicking an apartment for daily living activities. It also boasts a separate hospital entrance for admissions and discharges.

Dr. Carlos Quiñones-Bodega, physiatrist and medical director of the facility, said the center provides 24-hour nursing care for patients with conditions such as knee or hip replacements, as well as cervical surgery, lumbar surgery, hip fracture surgery and amputations, among others.

Admission criteria will not be limited solely to individuals with physical rehabilitation needs, given that candidates may need other treatments such as intravenous antibiotics or ulcer care.

“With the convenience of having a facility connected to our hospital, residents of the Skilled Nursing Facility will have immediate access to receive acute care in case of any health complications,” Quiñones-Bodega added.

For more than a decade, the hospita has operated a comprehensive inpatient Physical Rehabilitation Center and an Integrated Therapy Center offering outpatient services.

“The new Skilled Nursing Facility at Hospital de la Concepción strengthens and complements our physical rehabilitation services,” said Vanessa Cardona, administrator of Post-Acute Care. “As a cutting-edge institution, we reaffirm that we will not cease to identify necessary health care services for our communities while continuing to invest in the continuous improvement of our hospital system. With the opening of the Skilled Nursing Facility, we reaffirm our commitment to our people as experts in physical rehabilitation.”

The facility will begin operations after the completion of the Health Department’s licensing process.

