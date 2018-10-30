Illinois-based gasoline retailer Clark opening stations in P.R.

October 30, 2018 52

Clark Brands, LLC, a gasoline retailer based in Lisle, Illinois, is making its entrance into the Puerto Rico market through licensing agreements with independent gas station operators, this media outlet has learned.

The process has begun with the first re-branded stations already operating in Bayamón and Aguada. A total of 10 stations are expected to be converted initially in the San Juan metro area, with plans to expand throughout Puerto Rico, a source told this media outlet on the condition of anonymity.

On its website, Clark notes that its licensing agreements are “ideal for marketers who want to offer a low-cost alternative brand to entrepreneurial dealers.”

“Our licensees manage their own petroleum supply, purchasing at their lowest available cost each day. Clark and Crown branded programs combined with unbranded fuel allow dealers to make more money,” the company notes on its website.

In Puerto Rico, the company is teaming up with independent gasoline retailers whose stations were damaged by Hurricane María last year, a source said.

Because the stateside firm is still rolling out its local plan, officials were unavailable to discuss further details. However, the plans to expand on the island are in the works, coupled with a local website and upcoming advertising campaign.

“Clark Brands is made up of nearly 1,000 retailers in 32 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico,” the company states on its website.

The gasoline stations are typically coupled with 24-hour “On the Go” mini-markets, which have opened at the Puerto Rico gas stations.