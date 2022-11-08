Indulac, Estudios Técnicos appoint new executives

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder includes appointments of executives in Puerto Rico’s dairy and economic sectors.

Abner Roque

Indulac names new commercial director

Francisco Oramas, executive president of Industrias Lecheras de Puerto Rico (Indulac, in Spanish), announced the appointment of Abner Roque-Rivera as commercial director of the company.

Roque-Rivera has more than 10 years of experience in sales and marketing and has stood out for developing and implementing marketing strategies and financial planning to improve the performance of the companies for which he has worked.

Roque-Rivera has worked not only in Puerto Rico, but also in Caribbean and Central American markets. His extensive professional career includes tenures at Procter & Gamble, Mars Caribbean and Central America, Caribbean Produce Exchange, Mondelēz International, Navis Group and AB-InBev. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in Business Administration, both from the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras campus.

Among his main responsibilities at Indulac are directing the sales and marketing departments and supervising the purchasing division. He will design and establish marketing strategies that seek to continue positioning the brand “as a leader in the dairy products market,” said Oramas.

“He will also open up new markets, such as institutional and export markets, and look at how, through innovation, we continue to use more of the milk produced by our dairy partners,” Oramas said.

“We’re very excited about this appointment because we know that Roque-Rivera will make important and necessary contributions to continue developing Indulac’s client base to its full potential and contributing to the growth of the dairy industry in Puerto Rico,” said Oramas.

Roberto Aragón

Estudios Técnicos Inc. creates 2 new divisions

The Estudios Técnicos Inc. Board announced the creation of two new divisions as part of a corporate reorganization that calls for the appointment of the same number of new executives.

Roberto Aragón will direct the real estate and business economics division and Cristina Vargas will be the director of the consumer insights and market strategies division.

Cristina Vargas

Aragón is an economist with 20 years of experience, 15 of which he has worked in the field of economic consulting in Puerto Rico. He joined the company as senior economist in 2019 and has collaborated with the feasibility studies of real estate projects and various activities, among which are projects related to health services, hotels and residential uses, both with financing private as well as those developed with federal programs. His appointment was effective Oct. 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, Vargas will be directing new initiatives in the division, and has taken on the task of consolidating the company’s position in the field of consumer studies and market intelligence. Under her leadership, the company began to offer the Customer Experience (CX) service, an initiative that was developed in 2021.

Through this service, the firm offers companies consulting and technology to learn about their customers’ experience in real time. Vargas has more than 18 years of market research experience and is certified in Customer Experience Design and Management. She recently completed a Professional Certification in Marketing Leadership from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Business Department of Management.