Interamerican University signs collab agreements with 4 colleges in India

Interamerican University's Rafael Ramírez-Rivera and Selvaraj M of Kanchi Mamunivar (center) during the signing of the collaborative agreement between both educational institutions.

Interamerican University of Puerto Rico recently signed collaboration agreements with four Indian universities with the goal of fostering educational initiatives focused on science, research and technology.

The agreements were established with Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) in Kanpur, GLA University (GLAU) in Mathura, Marwadi University in Rajkot in the western state of Gujarat, and Kanchi Mamunivar Center in South India.

The general objective of these collaborations is to develop and implement programs and activities of mutual interest, specifically in areas such as agriculture, biotechnology, artificial intelligence and optometry.

“We have repeatedly discussed the importance of integrating and understanding the impact of artificial intelligence to solve environmental and sustainability challenges, among other issues,” said Interamerican University President Rafael Ramírez-Rivera.

Through these agreements, the educational institutions will promote research, consultations and advice that bolster academic training. They will also facilitate the organization and participation in seminars, debates, colloquiums, symposia and discussions on topics of interest, as well as participating in projects of mutual interest, teacher and student exchanges, and university research.

“From now on, we will be in mutual agreement with these institutions of higher education, united in the academic field and supporting the exchange of knowledge, research and dissemination. So we are more than satisfied with these agreements,” said Ramírez-Rivera.

“Interamerican University, once again, takes a step forward so that our faculty and students can enrich their knowledge and strengthen their leadership and experience. We urge our university community to benefit from these efforts that result in great academic satisfaction,” he said.

As part of the expansion of New Delhi University’s international reach, the academic delegation met with Amarjiva Lochan, director of international relations, to develop plans between both institutions.

“Interamerican University and the University of Delhi already have a working relationship since Dinabandhu Sahoo from the botany department has been at the Barranquitas campus, collaborating with some lines of research,” said Ramírez-Rivera.

The Interamerican delegation, which included the university’s president; the rector of the Barranquitas campus, Juan A. Negrón-Berríos; and Alok Arun, an associate professor of that campus, shared impressions with the chief executives of the four participating Indian universities.