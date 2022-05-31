Isla Global Aviation closes purchase of Arlet Aviation in Roosevelt Roads

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Arlet Aviation's facilities on Roosevelt Roads.

Isla Global Aviation, LLC announced the completion of the purchase of Arlet Aviation, an aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul operation based on the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Base in Ceiba, for an undisclosed amount.

The deal closed late last year and now marks Isla Global’s first step to provide private aviation support in Puerto Rico and to develop “a leading fixed-base operator (FBO) brand focused on providing maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) and FBO services throughout the Caribbean,” the firm stated.

Going forward, the new entity has been rebranded as Premier Flight Support.

“We had the opportunity to acquire the FBO/MRO at Roosevelt Roads,” said Gary Menzies, CEO of Isla Global Aviation. “And we’re excited about the future. We’re bringing in capabilities to service and repair jets along with the existing aircraft maintenance business.”

“We’re expanding our FBO capabilities. We’re hiring mechanics. We’re hiring staff. We’re renovating our facilities. We’re looking to make a positive impact in the region by creating more high paying jobs while also providing amazing service to the growing market of customers coming to Puerto Rico,” he said.

Premier Flight Support has already hired several mechanics and brought on additional staff. The FBO provides passenger and pilot lounges, flight planning rooms, ground transport, and many other services.

Premier Flight Support has Jet A and avgas for refueling aircraft and tests their fuel daily to ensure fidelity and quality, the company explained.

Premier also has hangar and ramp tiedown space available. Customs and US Department of Agriculture services are now open for business after a long hiatus due to COVID-19.

“Our new team of technicians have years of experience working on Gulfstream, Cessna, Embraer, and other types to address the needs of the aircraft making Puerto Rico home base,” Menzies said.

“The area is transforming and growing, and we’re excited to play a role in the revitalization at Ceiba and leading the way in FBO services in the Caribbean,” Menzies said.