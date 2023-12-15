Type to search

JCI Puerto Rico seeks participants for Creative Young Entrepreneur contest 

NIMB Staff December 15, 2023
Bolívar Batista, the executive vice president of Junior Chamber International (JCI), a nonprofit dedicated to developing entrepreneurial skills in youth, will be in Puerto Rico until Dec. 16 promoting the Creative Young Entrepreneur program’s international pitch competition. 

The contest is organized to honor young entrepreneurs and motivate them toward success. It offers the opportunity to present their projects to experts. The competition is open to businesses in the initial phase, developing a concept, or operating for less than 18 months.

The requirements for participation include being between 18 and 40 years old, and given it is an international competition, applications and business plans must be in English for the panel of judges to review. 

Selected participants will receive high-quality training to compete at the JCI Americas Conference in Asunción, Paraguay, in May. There, each applicant will receive professional feedback and answer judges’ questions to improve their project. 

The winner from Puerto Rico will receive a round-trip ticket to the conference, event registration, guidance on their business plan, a workshop to present their business plan to investors and more.

At the end of the conference, a winner will be selected for a $5,000 prize and invited to the JCI World Congress 2024 in Taiwan in November for the final round. The final winner will have the chance to win up to $10,000.

JCI Puerto Rico urged interested individuals to visit its Facebook page on Dec. 16 for more information.

