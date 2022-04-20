Jefas y Jevas opens ‘Savings Challenge’ to encourage finance management

Jefas y Jevas Founder Celina Nogueras.

The Jefas y Jevas podcast and financial empowerment platform announced the second edition of the “Savings Challenge,” through which people will have the opportunity to save a total of $1,500, $3,000 or $4,500 in a period of three months, depending on the category in which they participate.

In the different categories, the savings budgets are of $500, $1,000 or $1,500 a month and participants will learn how to manage their savings, control their expenses, balance accounts, improve personal finances and learn what a person’s net worth is.

The savings program includes three webinars with live experts, worksheets to calculate financial status versus expenses, a virtual workshop to calculate non-recurring expenses, virtual meeting by savings category and access to accountability chats by savings category.

The topics of the webinars that will be offered are: “Understand your income and expenses,” “The psychology of money and how to break your toxic relationship with money,” and “Calculate your personal finances and project your growth plan.”

“In the first edition, more than 90% of the women achieved their goal and since it is a proven challenge, we increased it to three months and included new tools that we collected from the input of the first participants,” said Celina Nogueras, host of Jefas y Jevas.

This second edition of the “Savings Challenge” begins on May 1 and runs through July.