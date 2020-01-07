JetBlue to go ‘carbon neutral’ on all domestic flights starting in July ’20

January 7, 2020 28

Puerto Rico’s largest air carrier, JetBlue, announced it will offset carbon dioxide emissions from jet fuel for all domestic JetBlue flights beginning in July 2020, as it makes steps toward reducing its contribution to global warming.

As part of the airline’s plan to prepare for a changing climate, the commitments underscore JetBlue’s long-term strategy to ensure a more sustainable business for crewmembers, customers, shareholders and communities served by JetBlue.

The efforts also build on the airline’s existing programs like investments in fuel-saving technologies and aircraft, as well as advocating for a more fuel-efficient air traffic control system that would reduce emissions from flying, airline officials said.

“Air travel connects people and cultures, and supports a global economy, yet we must act to limit this critical industry’s contributions to climate change,” said JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes.

“We reduce where we can and offset where we can’t. By offsetting all of our domestic flying, we’re preparing our business for the lower-carbon economy that aviation – and all sectors – must plan for,” he said.

JetBlue first began offsetting carbon dioxide emissions with programs to balance customer flying during specific times of year, but it will n ow expand those efforts to reduce emissions associated with fuel use in a bigger way, airline officials added.

JetBlue will continue to partner with Carbonfund.org — a U.S. based nonprofit carbon reduction and climate solutions organization — with which it has been working since 2008. Over that time, JetBlue has offset more than 2.6 billion pounds of CO2 emissions, the airline confirmed.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.