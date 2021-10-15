jetBlue’s ‘Bluericua’ aircraft adds San Juan’s 500-year anniversary emblem

The airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft, known as the “Bluericua,” landed at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM) featuring the new logo.

The municipality of San Juan has taken its 500th anniversary to the skies through an agreement with jetBlue, which has emblazoned its ‘Bluericua’ aircraft with the celebration’s official emblem. The airline is now the event’s official carrier.

“We’re very excited about this announcement that elevates the celebration of the 500 years of San Juan to new horizons,” said San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero. “Through this alliance, tourism and economic development are promoted, as well as the recognition of the historical heritage that San Juan represents.”

“It’s about support that will allow us to expand the scope of the event, and create awareness among citizens about the cultural, social and historical value of the celebration of the fifth centenary,” he said.

“We also believe the initiative will have a promotional impact on the tourism industry for San Juan, at a time when it is so needed due to the direct effects of the pandemic on this industry at a global level,” Romero said.

The airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft, known as the “Bluericua,” landed at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM) featuring the new logo.

“After having served Puerto Rico for almost 19 years, we’re delighted to continue promoting this great destination, celebrating tourism to San Juan and supporting our partners with our aircraft designed in honor of Puerto Rico and for the celebration of San Juan,” said Robert Land, Head of Government Affairs and Associate General Counsel for jetBlue.

The official activities of the 500-year celebration of the founding of Puerto Rico’s capital began in September and will end with a regatta in the San Juan Bay in June 2022.