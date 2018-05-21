Spanish jewelrer Luxenter opens 1st store in P.R., at Plaza Las Américas

Luxenter, a Spanish jewelry company established 45 years ago in Madrid, has entered the local market by opening its first store in Plaza Las Américas.

With an estimated investment of $200,000, the new store has 1,030 square feet and will generate six direct jobs that work for Luxenter Puerto Rico LLC.

Directed locally by Dave Rodney and Zuleika Gómez, the store is the first of the chain that opens in a United States territory. The business, which will operate under the name of Luxenter Puerto Rico LLC, has the representation rights of the Spanish chain in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Florida.

“Luxenter has a vision aimed at offering a special and unique jewel for every woman. The inspiration of Luxenter is all kinds of women and reflects the personality of each one,” said Rodney, vice president of Luxenter Puerto Rico LLC.

Under the slogan “Jewels for you” the store presents much more: jewelry in silver and steel, different gold baths, semiprecious and natural stones that make up different collections whose design is made thinking of a different type of person.

The Luxenter store in Puerto Rico has around eight collections that include Lara Álvarez (you are attitude and irreverence); Silver (you’re classic and feminine); Moments to shine (you are dazzling); Make a wish (you share positive energy); Africa (you are free and follow your instincts); My sun; and, Happy Gems (in full color.)