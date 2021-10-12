Kiehl’s to sell its formulas on wheels across Puerto Rico

The first stop of “Kiehl's on Wheels” was on Oct. 1 at Hacienda Muñoz, in San Lorenzo and will continue on its route through Puerto Rico’s north and northwest region, ending at the Palmas del Mar Yatch Club, in Humacao on Oct. 29.

The skin care brand, Kiehl’s is expanding its sales strategies in Puerto Rico with “Kiehl’s on Wheels,” a mobile unit that will travel across the island offering its formulas.

The truck, which seeks to provide greater convenience to the brand’s consumers, will be adapted to the local market, alluding to the “Kiehl’s loves Puerto Rico” campaign, integrating Puerto Rican elements as part of its design, company officials said.

“Kiehl’s on Wheels offers our customers a fun and unusual shopping experience. We know that many people don’t have a way to visit our physical stores, so we wanted to offer them that unique convenience of being able to purchase their favorite formulas in a more accessible way,” said Frances Rivera, manager of the brand in Puerto Rico, who assured that there will be surprises, gifts and special offers with the purchase of products during the truck tour.

The tour will also make 10 stops between the towns of San Juan, Guaynabo, Naranjito and Humacao.

The “Kiehl’s Loves Puerto Rico” packaging is now available only on the brand’s products and while they last. They can be purchased through Kiehl’s on Wheels, on the Klick and Go virtual platform and in physical stores in Plaza Las Américas and Plaza del Caribe.