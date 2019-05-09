Kitchen Gallery Bistro invests $200K to open 3rd location in Condado

May 9, 2019 193

Following a three-month, $200,000 investment, restaurant chain Kitchen Gallery Bistro, also known as KGB, has opened its third location the Condado area of San Juan.

The eatery joins two others in the chain, located in Dorado and Caguas, which generate a combined 100 jobs, restaurant owners said

Plans call for opening two new stores in the area of Old San Juan and Miramar by year’s end, the owners further noted.

“Since we started with KGB we’ve been committed to providing quality service and maintain a unique selection of staple dishes for our customers,” Alex Morales, partner of the restaurant chain said.

“Our goal is to offer an unforgettable experience and win over the palates of our customers looking to enjoy a good dish, but in a good environment,” he said.

The new KGB restaurant in Condado accommodates 75 patrons and a lounge area for 10 more people looking to carry out business meetings, conferences or private group activities.

KGB offers a varied menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner.