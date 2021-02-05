La Placita de Santurce bar Jungle Bird to host virtual St. Valentine’s Day events

The virtual Valentine’s Day event "Make Love to Rum" includes a blind tasting of five white and dark rums, food, a scorecard and a virtual workshop.

To celebrate the month of love, Jungle Bird, located at La Placita de Santurce, will offer two unique experiences to take part in without having to leave the house — the first is a virtual experience for rum lovers and the second is a special, limited-time-only menu, the business announced.

The virtual event “Make love to Rum” will be held Feb. 10 at 7 p.m., and attendees have until Feb. 8 to register. Meanwhile, the special Valentine menu prepared by Chef Paxx Caraballo, will be available for pre-order until Feb. 10. Both experiences cater to those who wish to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home.

“Aware that our tropi-family is searching for unique options to celebrate Valentine’s Day in style, we at Jungle Bird created these experiences to serve two passions: the love for rum and good gastronomy,” said Roberto Berdecia, who founded the bar together with Leslie Cofresí.

“It’s important for us to continue creating and offering these types of memorable experiences to our supporters and attract new lovers of quality cocktails and food,” Berdecia said.

The virtual Valentine’s Day event “Make love to Rum” includes a blind tasting of five white and dark rums, food, a scorecard and a virtual workshop with Berdecia. The special menu will offer the following dishes for a limited time: vegetable noodle soup, house Caesar salad, a sandwich with housemade brisket + pulled shroom and a brown butter flan.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.