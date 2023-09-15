Latest Puerto Rico census data reveal stable incomes, migration decline

(Credit: Vernadette Olympiad Echavia | Dreamstime.com)

In 2022, Puerto Rico’s median household income rose slightly, by about $76, while the median family income decreased by $363 compared with 2021. This was revealed in the most recent Community Survey data for 2022, which was published by the U.S. Census Bureau.

As the local liaison of the U.S. Census Bureau, the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics shared several findings from the 2022 survey.

The estimated median incomes for both households and families showed no significant changes, shifting from $24,036 to $24,112 for households and from $29,907 to $29,544 for families. This represented a 0.3% increase for households and a 1.3% decrease for families.

Household income encompasses earnings of the household head and any member aged 15 or above, regardless of their relation to the head. Family income, however, includes earnings of related individuals aged 15 or above in the household.

With regard to migration indicators for Puerto Rico, about 16,000 individuals relocated to other U.S. territories, a drop from 27,000 in 2021, while 26,989 people arrived from the U.S. mainland, a slight 1.4% drop from 2021’s 27,380 immigrants. Meanwhile, about 42,990 people migrated from Puerto Rico to other jurisdictions within the United States, a 21.4% decrease from the 54,669 in 2021.

In comparison to the previous year, 2021, the following socioeconomic characteristics of Puerto Rico reflected statistically significant changes in 2022: The unemployment rate decreased from 13.1% to 9.9%, while the labor force grew 3.4%. Poverty rates, however, increased for individuals (from 40.5% to 41.7%), those under 18 (from 54.9% to 57.6%) and families (from 36.7% to 38.8%).

The percentage of grandparents responsible for grandchildren under 18 years old rose from 31.8% to 38.8%. Among people aged 25 and older, those with at least a high school education grew from 79.6% to 81.7%, and those with a bachelor’s degree or more increased from 28.5% to 29.8%.

“The survey information provides us with a recent snapshot of our society,” said Alberto Velázquez-Estrada, senior manager of statistical projects at the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics, adding that several indicators, such as the unemployment decline, contrast with the household and family incomes, which remained mostly unchanged. “In addition, estimates of net migration have been decreasing for the third consecutive year since the post-hurricane peak in 2018.”

Velázquez-Estrada further noted that as the leading entity of the Puerto Rico State Data Center (SDC), the institute manages the SDC’s website, where the main statistical reports and publications of the U.S. Census Bureau on Puerto Rico can be found, including population estimates, the Puerto Rico Community Survey, and official statistics from decennial population and housing censuses.

For detailed 2022 Community Survey data and past records, visit the US. Census Bureau’s website. Access the State Data Center (SDC) of Puerto Rico here.