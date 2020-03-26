Liberty offers free movie, premium channels through April 22

March 26, 2020 298

Liberty Puerto Rico announced several initiatives in response to the ongoing lockdown in effect as a measure to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including free access to Showtime, The Movie Channel and Flix, and free content on Liberty on Demand.

The provider is also introducing no-contract offers and new hours for customer service phone support. The new no-contract offers allow customers to choose among several options with single Internet service or Internet bundled with television and/or telephony.

“We continue to look for ways to help our customers to work, study and entertain themselves while they stay at home to avoid possible infection,” Liberty Puerto Rico President Naji Khoury said.

Liberty has been providing special services for free to help customers deal with the lockdown period. Through April 22, customers will have free access to all of Showtime’s, The Movie Channel’s and Flix’s premium channels regardless of the bundles to which they are subscribed.

To access programming from all these channels, customers can tune in from channels 425 to 434 in Liberty’s high definition lineup and channels 525 to 533 in its standard definition lineup.

Previously, the company had offered free access to HBO and Cinemax and created folders for each one of its television tiers in its Liberty on Demand platform with the top 10 free movies and series of the week.

The company will also offer a folder with the top 10 movies and series on Showtime, in addition to the more than 4,000 titles available for Showtime.

To access Liberty on Demand, customers need to press the On Demand button on their remote controls or tune into channel 1 and press the “B” button on their remote controls to access the platform.

Liberty customers can also access programming at any time through Liberty Go and Liberty Everywhere.

As for customer service and phone support, the company confirmed Liberty customers will now be able to call (787) 355-3535 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. seven days a week. They can also contact Liberty’s customer service support via WhatsApp (787) 355-3535 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. Messages will be answered in the order they are received, company officials said.

“We continue to find ways to add value to our customers’ services, especially in these days to motivate them to stay at home and stay safe,” Khoury concluded.