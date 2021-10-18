Liberty partners with PARE Committee to fight gender violence

From left: Carla Framil, vice president of legal and regulatory affairs at Liberty, and Family Department Secretary Carmen Ana González sign the partnership agreement.

Liberty Puerto Rico and the PARE Committee recently entered a partnership to reinforce and maximize the projection and dissemination of PARE Committee’s educational campaign against gender violence.

The president of the PARE Committee and Family Department Secretary Carmen A. González-Magaz, along with executives from Liberty Puerto Rico and its parent company, Liberty Latin America, were on hand for the announcement.

The Committee for the Prevention, Support, Rescue and Education of Gender Violence (PARE Committee, in Spanish) is an advisory council that Gov. Pedro Pierluisi created by virtue of Administrative Bulletin No. OE- 2021-013, which decrees a State of Emergency in the face of the rise in gender violence in Puerto Rico.

With this partnership, Liberty makes available its digital platforms and TV channel 85 to the PARE Committee for the promotion and dissemination of the organization’s orientation campaigns. In addition, it will provide spaces on billboards, its website, social platforms, as well as messages via e-mail.

“In addition to outreach through our mass media, which reaches millions of people, we are committed to supporting the efforts of the PARE Committee through the education of our more than 2,200 employees. This is an issue that touches us very closely and has become a priority for us,” said Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Kerry Scott, Liberty Latin America’s Chief People Officer, was in Puerto Rico for the signing of the agreement, confirming that the communications company — which serves more than 20 markets in the Caribbean and Latin America — is developing a corporate policy for the prevention, support, and education on gender violence for the more than 11,000 employees across the company.

Once the policy is finalized, they will make it available to other companies that want to implement it, Khoury and Scott said.

In November 2020, Damarys Parrilla-López, 42, an employee of Liberty Puerto Rico, was murdered by her ex-partner in a notorious case of gender violence in the municipality of Fajardo.

“We’re committed to supporting the work of nonprofit organizations that work against gender violence with affirmative actions such as financial support, volunteering by our employees and donations of necessary items,” Khoury said.

“The death of our colleague and that of all victims of gender violence is something that concerns us all, and at Liberty we’re committed to carrying a strong message to contribute to the eradication of this social evil,” he said.

The PARE Committee will also join Liberty Puerto Rico through several initiatives to support the design and development of a number of educational activities, providing recommendations for educational resources for prevention topics and training support and making available to the company orientation and education resources, as well as existing informational material.