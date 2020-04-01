Liberty Puerto Rico opens access to more channels, content for all customers

April 1, 2020 154

Liberty Puerto Rico continues to provide customers with open access to some of its most popular channels and services to help get through the extended lockdown on the island.

Starting today, all television subscribers will have access to CNN and selected channels from NBCUniversal, plus all of Starz’s and Hallmark’s channels. All Liberty customers currently have access to Stingray Music services for 30 days.

“Open access to these channels will provide our customers with the information and entertainment they need during the quarantine, so they can work, study, and have fun right in the comfort of their own homes,” said Waldo Hooker, vice president of customer experience for Liberty Puerto Rico.

From today until May 13, customers will have access to all of Hallmark’s channels, including Hallmark, Hallmark Drama and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Customers can also access selected channels from NBCUniversal such as Oxygen, CNBC, Universal Kids, MSNBC and Universo until April 20. There is also access to CNN until April 17 and all of Starz’s premium channels until April 7.

Stingray Music is a multi-platform music service that offers different channels in a variety of music genres on mobile, web, and television. The 30-day period features more than 50 music channels in its lineup, plus three of Stingray’s most popular streaming applications: Stingray Karaoke, Stingray Qello and Stingray Classica. Liberty customers can access Stingray on channels 701 to 759 in its HD lineup.

In addition, as previously announced, currently all Liberty customers have access to all of Showtime’s, The Movie Channel’s and Flix’s premium channels regardless of the bundles they are subscribed to. Last month, the company had offered open access to HBO and Cinemax.

The company created folders for each one of its television tiers in its Liberty on Demand platform with the top 10 free movies and series of the week.

The company also offers a folder with the top 10 movies and series on Showtime, in addition to the more than 4,000 titles available for Showtime.

To access Liberty on Demand, customers just need to press the On Demand button on their remote controls or tune into channel 1 and press “B” to access the platform.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.