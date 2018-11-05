LinkActiv North America to remodel facilities at Roosy Roads, investing $4.5M

November 5, 2018 202

LinkActiv North America, a Puerto Rican company owned by Grupo Ferré Rangel, will remodel its facilities at the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Base in Ceiba, at a cost of $4.5 million, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced.

The expansion of the direct marketing customer service center will generate 300 jobs in its first phase.

“This is a Puerto Rican company that has had success with international clients. We’re supporting it, so it continues to grow, generating job opportunities and contributing to the economy of the island,” he said.

“Above all, we want its presence in to Ceiba contribute to the economic development of this important region, which has waited so long for projects to contribute to its rebirth,” he said.

Formerly known as EDD (El Día Directo), LinkActiv has vowed to create some 3,000 direct jobs in three years, of which 700 will be hires from Ceiba. LinkActiv provides outsourcing services, including call center services.

“We hope to be an example along the way, so that more Puerto Rican companies see that large projects are possible and that there is no greater professional satisfaction than to achieve your dreams in your own island and be able to contribute to its welfare and its people,” LinkActiv CEO Thelma López said.

The building will have 400 spaces for telemarketers, four training rooms, a dining room, a sitting area and administrative offices.

Facilities will include three parallel data and internet processing systems, and two for voice transmission, with the latest technology, plus dual redundancy in power generators in preparation for atmospheric phenomena.

LinkActiv is benefiting from incentives provided by Services Export Act, better known as Act 20, Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy said.

“Our interest is that this trend continues to grow as the government coffers are strengthened when companies develop and grow here, because it is money that stays in Puerto Rico,” Laboy said.

Roosevelt Roads Redevelopment Authority of Executive Director Ian Carlo Serna said the Authority has several projects in various stages of completion.

One of the most advanced is LinkActiv, which is projected to begin operations next summer, after recruiting and training workers.