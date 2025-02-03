Luis Muñoz Marín Airport celebrates Girls in Aviation Day

Activities included talks and interactive games based on WAI-PR’s STEM-integrated educational model.

The event introduces young students to aviation careers through activities and scholarships.

With the goal of encouraging women to enter the aviation industry at an early age, Aerostar Airport Holdings LLC and Women in Aviation International, Puerto Rico chapter (WAI-PR), hosted Girls in Aviation Day over the weekend, welcoming students ages 10 to 17 from across the island.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore career options in aviation through a series of educational activities at the airport’s Terminal D from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The program included talks, interactive games and an aircraft exhibition, following the STEM-based educational model developed by WAI-PR.

“At Aerostar, we’re delighted to serve as partners and hosts of Girls in Aviation Day. The Luis Muñoz Marín Airport is an excellent platform to show girls and young students about airport operations and the exciting employment opportunities offered by the world of aviation,” said Aerostar President Jorge Hernández of the event, which is now in its second year.

“This way, we reaffirm our commitment to education and the training of professionals, as well as to the diversification of the workforce in the air transport industry,” he added.

WAI-PR President Tania Herrera noted that while the event was initially designed for girls, the Puerto Rico chapter now welcomes young men and adults interested in aviation careers.

During the event, WAI-PR awarded three $2,000 scholarships to support students pursuing aviation studies.