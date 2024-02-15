Type to search

Made in Puerto Rico and Chamber of Commerce hold golf tournament 

NIMB Staff February 15, 2024
CofC President Ramón Pérez-Blanco tees off.

The Made in Puerto Rico Association (HPR, in Spanish) and the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) announced a strategic alliance to host the first joint golf tournament, Puerto Rico Conecta, a two-day event scheduled for Feb. 15-16, at the Palmas Athletic Club in Humacao. 

The initiative aims to leverage the golf segment to foster commercial ties between entrepreneurs and brands through the sport.

“As century-old guild associations that share partners, agendas and common initiatives, we have decided to form a strategic alliance to unify efforts to benefit the private sector,” said Jorge Ramírez, president of the Made in Puerto Rico Association. “This event constitutes a two-day journey, without formalities, in a touristic environment with a wide range of entertainment, gastronomy and amenities that serve to create professional connections and long-term relationships.”

CofC President Ramón Pérez-Blanco stated, “We have found that businesses often emerge as a result of relationships created through sports. This tournament is an economic activity generator, which will boost the marketing of brands and the generation of jobs. We will also take advantage of this platform to showcase the services and facilities available from our organizations to the private sector.”

The institutions have collectively organized more than 35 golf tournaments in various Puerto Rican venues. Leaders from the private sector anticipate the participation of about 350 entrepreneurs and business executives, including players and guests.

The tournament is expected to have an additional economic impact by stimulating business tourism and investment in room nights, within the context of new business development and the marketing of products and services. 

