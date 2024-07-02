Mano Amiga grants $236K to 24 Puerto Rico organizations

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaime Fonalledas-Rubert, president of the Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe foundations

The Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe foundations support programs in education, art and culture, entrepreneurship, health, the environment, and women’s empowerment.

The Mano Amiga Program of the Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe Foundations announced $236,000 in grants to 24 organizations across the island to implement community service programs.

This 16th edition of the program, for the first time, includes seven organizations selected by the foundations themselves, benefiting around 9,000 people through programs in education, art and culture, entrepreneurship, health, the environment, and women’s empowerment.

Jaime Fonalledas-Rubert, president of the Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe Foundations, acknowledged the efforts of the more than 60 organizations that submitted proposals in this edition.

He stated, “Every time we celebrate this event, we are reminded of the power of solidarity and the positive impact we can generate when we work together. We will continue to offer a helping hand to build a more supportive and hopeful future for Puerto Ricans.”

The Plaza Del Caribe Foundation will collaborate with five organizations from the southern region, reaching more than 5,000 people. The selected organizations are:

UPR Mayagüez Campus, with its Primary Health Prevention program for University Youth.

Luis A. Ferré Foundation, for the art program at the Cristo Pobre Shelter and Casa Protegida Julia de Burgos.

Sor Isolina Ferré Centers, to support the Transition Learning Center.

SUM Guayanilla School Band, contributing with training students in marching and show bands.

Para La Naturaleza, for the Nature Immersion Workshops.

The Plaza Las Américas Foundation presented grants to 19 organizations whose programs will reach nearly 4,000 people. These organizations are:

Red Cross of Puerto Rico, supporting the Home Fire Financial Assistance program.

Cáritas of Puerto Rico, for its entrepreneurship program.

Puerto Rico Food Bank, with its Heroes program addressing food insecurity among young cancer patients.

Puerto Rico Psychopedagogical Institute, for the Independent Living Enabling program.

CAP Foundation, supporting the physical therapy program for its patients.

Boys and Girls Club of Puerto Rico, with Diplomas to Degree, a college preparation program.

Pediatric Hospital Foundation, to expand the Child Life Program.

EcoExploratorio, STEM education through the “Artemis: From the Moon to Mars” exhibition.

Casa Protegida Julia de Burgos, to facilitate the Financial Freedom Route program.

Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico, a women’s training program for home maintenance through Women Build of Puerto Rico.

Santa María de los Ángeles Foundation, to offer support for chronic illness patients.

Movement for Independent Living Outreach (MAVI), with its Hands United for Inclusion program providing art and music experiences.

Safe Child Coalition, to offer online safety orientations for students.

Casa La Providencia, to support the Rebirth to Life program, offering computer, literature, art and other courses.

Cupey Girls’ Home, contributing to the complementary educational program providing tutoring.

Mauro Inc., for its Art for All program that facilitates education in theater, dance and art.

Ballet Concierto of Puerto Rico, to promote the development of new male dancers;

SER of Puerto Rico, supporting the preparation of the SER Children’s Choir participants.

Museo de los Santos, to offer art and digital creation workshops.

In this edition, five organizations were supported with educational programs, five in art and culture, nine in health, one in entrepreneurship, one in the environment, and three in women’s empowerment programs.

The donation ceremony took place at the CRECE Center, which houses the third edition of “Portraits of Prosperity,” a collection of 100 photographs and stories capturing the essence of entrepreneurship in Puerto Rico.

The Mano Amiga Program accepts donation applications from organizations meeting the requirements twice a year. The next submission period will be in August.