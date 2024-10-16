MCS Classicare repeats as Puerto Rico’s only 5-Star rating health insurer

MCS CEO Jim O’Drobinak

MCS Classicare is now the largest five-star Medicare Advantage plan in the United States and Puerto Rico.

MCS Classicare announced it is the only Medicare Advantage plan on the island to earn the five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2025, marking the second consecutive year it has achieved this rating,

With the rating, MCS positions itself as “the highest-rated choice for Medicare beneficiaries seeking the highest level of care and service in Puerto Rico,” officials said in a statement.

“Achieving the five-star rating for two years in a row, as well as being the only plan in Puerto Rico with this honor, speaks volumes about our commitment to health care excellence and our consistent excellent relationship with the provider community in Puerto Rico,” said MCS Classicare CEO Jim O’Drobinak.

“MCS Classicare is very proud to offer our members the best services, a broad network of providers and a care model that is centered on their needs. This achievement drives us to continue exceeding expectations and ensuring that our members receive the highest quality of care available,” he added.

The CMS five-star rating is a comprehensive evaluation based on multiple criteria, including chronic care management, preventive services, member satisfaction and customer service. Being recognized for the second year as the only plan with five stars in Puerto Rico confirms that MCS Classicare not only meets but surpasses national quality standards for health care delivery.

“At MCS Classicare, our mission has always been to empower our members to live their lives to the fullest,” said Inés Hernández-Roses, chief medical officer. “Being the only five-star plan in Puerto Rico motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence and providing health care that truly makes a difference.”

Among the benefits that MCS Classicare provides its members in Puerto Rico are flexibility. Eligible Medicare beneficiaries can enroll in or switch to MCS Classicare at any time throughout the year, thanks to the Special Enrollment Period granted exclusively to five-star plans.

This extended enrollment window allows beneficiaries to switch to MCS Classicare from any other Medicare Advantage plan from now through Nov. 30, 2025, whenever it is convenient for them, without having to wait for the annual enrollment period.

“Our members now have the flexibility to join the only five-star plan in Puerto Rico that offers superior care and unmatched service throughout the year, ensuring they have access to the best health care options available in Puerto Rico,” said Herminio Nieves, chief revenue officer for MCS Classicare.