MCS opens $600K sales office at Plaza Las Américas, creating 40 jobs

MCS CEO Jim O'Drobinak (left) talks with some of the center's new employees.

With an investment of more than $600,000, MCS marked its arrival at Plaza Las Américas with the opening of a new sales and service center, known as the MCS Spot.

With 3,200 square feet, the new center creates more than 40 jobs, and will provide a place at at the Hato Rey mall where, in addition to providing services related to its health plans, the elderly and general population will be able to socialize and benefit from activities aimed at promoting their complete health.

“With our genuine commitment to the well-being of the population and the island’s economy, we’re continuously looking for alternatives to bring our healthcare services and experiences closer to our customers and Medicare members,” said MCS CEO Roberto Torres-Fernández.

“For this reason, we’ve launched this new center at Plaza las Américas — a large gathering place for thousands of our members and beneficiaries, serving our goal to help more people have a complete health experience,” he said.

Beyond facilitating plan-related transactions, this new experience center will promote a space where people can “learn, socialize, and enjoy” a wide variety of activities designed to positively impact their physical and emotional health, company officials said.

For this, MCS has synchronized its activities with the mall management’s calendar of events, to offer a variety of alternatives for those who visit the new experience center.

“At MCS, we listened to our customers, and designed this place to provide them with a unique service experience, while serving the needs of the entire population. We’ve taken a step forward to bring convenience, accessibility, and flexibility to the population we serve through the entire range of MCS products and services,” said Rosadaliz Berríos-Colón, senior vice president of operations and customer experience.

“And this center at Plaza brings us closer to our customers. Undoubtedly, facing a pandemic is likely something most of us never imagined living through. However, in the face of adversity, MCS has reinvented itself, and at this juncture, we’ve continued to create innovative service experiences that are sensitive to the needs of our customers,” she said.

“Today, we’re marking an important step in MCS’s history by bringing service as an essential component that leads to a complete health experience,” Berriós-Colón added.

The center is located on the first level of Plaza Las Américas and has fully equipped conference rooms for meetings and activities. It will be open seven days a week during the mall’s operating hours.

Those visiting the center will be able to carry out transactions related to the medical plan, such as coverage certifications and ID cards, as well as confirm clinical authorization status, receive guidance, and make premium payments, among others.