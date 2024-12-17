Meraki Paper invests $2M to expand compostable cups manufacturing

Meraki Paper has entered into distribution agreements with José Santiago Inc., one of Puerto Rico’s largest food service distributors.

The company received support from the DDEC Incentive Fund to purchase new equipment and create 25 jobs at its Carolina facilities.

Meraki Paper, which specializes in paper cups and lids, has invested nearly $2 million in private capital to upgrade machinery and operational infrastructure for manufacturing compostable cups with a 90-day degradation time.

The investment, aided by the Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce’s (DDEC, in Spanish) Incentive Fund, enabled the company to acquire new equipment and create 25 jobs at its Carolina facilities, which are owned by the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company (Pridco).

“This company is an example of Puerto Rican entrepreneurs who care about the environment by innovating with the production of high-quality products that will not leave an environmental footprint, which is why they stand out from their competitors. At DDEC, we will always support local entrepreneurs who continue to invest in Puerto Rico and seek to make a difference in the Puerto Rican and foreign markets,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre.

Meraki Paper has signed a distribution agreement with José Santiago Inc., one of Puerto Rico’s largest food service distributors, with the goal of replacing imported paper cups with locally produced ones.

The company is also exploring opportunities with fast-food chains and supermarkets, aligning with the new law limiting plastic use, which is expected to generate additional jobs.

“With our paper cup products, we seek to increase the impact of local production in the food sector, managing to offer quality compostable products at the best possible price,” said Alberto Rodríguez-Escudero, president of Meraki Paper.

Vice President Francisco Cabrero-Ojeda added, “In the future, we will reach new markets and distribution channels, such as supermarkets and wholesalers, always thinking about the benefit of our clients and consumers through quality and competitive products, while protecting the planet.”

Carlos Ríos, deputy director of Pridco, confirmed the need for a new building to support the company’s manufacturing process.

“During a visit, they shared their short-term goals with us and expressed the need for a new space to expand their operation and meet the projected growing demand for their products,” Ríos said.

“In Carolina, as in the rest of the metropolitan area, the occupancy rate of our properties is high; however, we were able to identify a property that doubles the size of their previous facility and will undoubtedly add significant value to their operations,” he added.