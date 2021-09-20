Metaverso NFT summit coming to Puerto Rico Dec. 7

Metaverso will bring many in the crypto arts community to San Juan following Art Basel, the international art festival that takes place in Miami the week prior. (Credit: Elizaveta Galitskaya | Dreamstime.com).

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) investor gmoney announced the upcoming Metaverso, NFT summit to take place Dec. 7 in San Juan at the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico.

Metaverso will gather NFT creators, collectors, and global players “for a day of immersive programming, welcoming participants and attendees into Puerto Rico’s vibrant crypto and NFT ecosystem,” organizers said.

“Metaverso will be a day of connection and exploration, where industry leaders will delve into the artistic, technological and cultural implications of this natively digital artform. The one-day summit will feature programming in both Spanish and English that will take place alongside a charitable auction, NFT art exhibit, and the culmination of the Metaverso Hackathon,” according to the event’s description.

Metaverso will serve as an inaugural event to kick off Puerto Rico Blockchain Week.

Metaverso is co-hosted by gmoney, a pseudo-anonymous futurist and tech investor who has emerged as one of the most influential voices in the NFT space.

Over the last year, gmoney and his peers of early NFT collectors helped to catalyze the exponential growth of the global NFT ecosystem, a market that generated over $900 million in sales in the month of August alone.

Gmoney was included in Fortune’s NFTy 50 and is a general partner of Delphi INFINFT, a fund dedicated to investing in the NFT ecosystem. Known as a crypto enthusiast, curator, and collector, gmoney has conceptualized Metaverso to bring attention to the burgeoning crypto art scene in his local Puerto Rico.

“As an active member of the Puerto Rican community, I am humbled by the opportunity to educate a collective of local artists and entrepreneurs about this burgeoning new technology. I am excited to create a space that will bring some of the most prominent NFT figures to Puerto Rico, hopefully empowering local communities to explore the ways in which this new art form could change their lives for the better, in the same way I have seen NFT technology affect many lives across the world already,” said gmoney.