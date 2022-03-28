Microjuris’ legal content now available on Google News

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Microjuris.com, a Puerto Rican company that provides an intelligent ecosystem of personalized legal information, announced that its Microjuris al Día news channel is now included in the Google News search engine.

“Free platforms like Google are the most popular sources for searching for legal information. Unfortunately, this exposes people to an overload of information that could be false, unofficial, incomplete or out of date,” said Microjuris.com CEO Ataveyra Medina-Hernández.

“With this opportunity for our news channel, we continue to focus on our vision of making accessible the most up-to-date and official information on legislative processes, administrative regulations, jurisprudential development and legal debate,” she said.

The inclusion in Google News will allow the Microjuris al Día audience, beyond legal professionals, to access the content in a “faster, simpler and more practical way,” she said.

The Microjuris service began publishing in Google News last month, and may be accessed through this link.