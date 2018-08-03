FEMA mitigation specialists to support Casa Segura ‘Safe House’ campaign

August 3, 2018 87

Federal Emergency Management Agency Mitigation and Building Science Specialists will be available at Casa Segura to answer questions and offer tips and techniques for building hazard-resistant homes to help prevent or reduce damage from future disasters, the agency announced.

Topics will include flood insurance, rebuilding wind-damaged or flooded homes, and elevating utilities.

Casa Segura, hosted by Architect Astrid Diaz and WAPA TV Meteorologist Deborah Martorell, will run through Sunday at the Plaza Las Américas mall in Hato Rey.

Activities will take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 2-4 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 5. Information will include hurricane and flood preparedness, safe construction practices, shelter and business plans, and flood insurance. Exhibitions include “Puerto Rico House,” “1918 Earthquake in 3D Exhibit,” and “Weather Studio.”

Special events include forums about Puerto Rico’s recovery from Hurricane María and construction best practices, with special guests including the owner of Plaza Las Américas, the president of WAPA TV and Notiuno Radio, FEMA, the Puerto Rico Planning Board, the Seismic Network, the Puerto Rico Builders Association, and the Puerto Rico Department of Housing.

The event is free to the public and all are welcome to attend.