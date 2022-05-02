Molly & Co. opens 1st store in Plaza Carolina

The brand offers bandanas, dog collars, leashes, harnesses, bowties, among other items, for pets.

Molly & Co., a Puerto Rican dog accessories brand, opened its first physical store in Plaza Carolina this weekend. The kiosk will be located on the second level of the mall next to Victoria’s Secret and Clarks. The opening generated four jobs.

Founded in May 2021, Molly & Co. is a “colorful, chic, and high-quality” brand for dogs. All fabric designs are hand-drawn by its founder, María Elisa López (better known as Mariely), with the commitment to create comfortable, modern, and durable products that dogs will enjoy as much as their owners.

The brand offers bandanas, dog collars, leashes, harnesses, bowties, among other items.

Molly & Co.’s mission is to inspire people to give their pets the best quality of life, she said.

“I am a firm believer that dogs are part of the family and that is how they deserve to be treated. We want to encourage people to go out with their dogs, respect them and give them lots of love. I am extremely excited about opening our first physical store and all the support we’ve had in such a short time,” said López.

In addition to the physical store in Plaza Carolina, Molly & Co. has an online store.