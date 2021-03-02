Money Express marks 25th anniversary with innovation, branch upgrades

The company also unveiled a new $300,000 advertising campaign depicting the different stages of life between of a father and his son.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Puerto Rican financial institution Money Express is marking its first 25 years on the island looking ahead toward adopting new technologies and optimizing its branches to secure its growth.

Its plans include redesigning its web page to include new products, namely “Prestamás,” which provides loans of between $5,000 and $15,000 and the alternative of applying for products online, among other services.

The financial institution, which is a subsidiary of First BanCorp., has 28 branches islandwide, some of which have been relocated and upgraded in recent years — Juana Díaz, Humacao, Manatí and Arecibo — while new ones have opened in San Germán and San Sebastián.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=664642&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=664642&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

In 2021, Money Express will move forward with its branch remodeling strategy, which includes those in Los Colobos, Vega Alta, Mayagüez and Bayamón #167. The company will also relocate Bayamón Santa Rosa branch to the new Los Filtros mall.

The company also unveiled a new $300,000 advertising campaign depicting the different stages of life between of a father and his son, and the support he has given his child, tying it to the backing that Money Express has provided clients in its 25 years.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.