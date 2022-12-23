Type to search

In-Brief

Moody’s withdraws FirstBank’s ratings after bank ends service

Contributor December 23, 2022
“This decision was reached as part of our ongoing cost-efficiency initiatives taking into consideration our limited rating services’ needs for the foreseeable future,” the bank stated.

Moody’s Investors Service has withdrawn the Baa2 long term deposit rating of FirstBank Puerto Rico, citing undisclosed “business reasons.”

Prior to the withdrawal, the rating outlook on FirstBank was stable.

However, in a statement sent to News is my Business, FirstBank Puerto Rico said it terminated its rating service agreement with Moody’s effective Dec. 1, 2022, while maintaining its current rating relationships with both Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings. 

“This decision was reached as part of our ongoing cost-efficiency initiatives taking into consideration our limited rating services’ needs for the foreseeable future,” the bank stated.

“As a result of our decision to terminate the services, Moody’s decided to withdraw the bank’s ratings effective Dec. 21, 2022. Moody’s explains their decision does not reflect any concerns about FirstBank’s creditworthiness or the quality of its management,” it added.

The affected ratings are:

  • Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated ba1;

  • Baseline Credit Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated ba1;

  • ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated P-3(cr);

  • LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Withdrawn, previously rated Baa3(cr);

  • ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Withdrawn, previously rated NP;

  • ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Withdrawn, previously rated NP;

  • LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Withdrawn, previously rated Ba1;

  • LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Withdrawn, previously rated Ba1;

  • LT Issuer Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba2, STA;

  • LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Withdrawn, previously rated Baa2, STA; and,

  • ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Withdrawn, previously rated P-2.

“Moody’s has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons,” it stated.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

FirstBank gets ‘Bank of the Year’ nod from The Banker
Contributor December 5, 2022
FirstBank launches $400K YOU First College Program
Contributor October 28, 2022
FirstBank raises $35K+ for cancer patients during ‘Da Vida’ walk
Contributor August 25, 2022
FirstBank donates urban garden to Instituto Psicopedagógico de Puerto Rico￼
Contributor June 28, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

FirstBank gets ‘Bank of the Year’ nod from The Banker
FirstBank launches $400K YOU First College Program
FirstBank raises $35K+ for cancer patients during ‘Da Vida’ walk
FirstBank donates urban garden to Instituto Psicopedagógico de Puerto Rico￼
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.