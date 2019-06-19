Mujer Innova-Agribusiness edition underway to further sector’s recovery

June 19, 2019 91

Innovation and entrepreneurship platform INprende will co-host an event for women-owned agribusinesses and female farmers as part of a subsidies program created by the American Red Cross in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust.

The call to participate in the program was opened during the “Women Innovating in Agriculture” event. Applications will be accepted until June 27, officials said.

The event included talks, workshops, testimonials and presentations to launch this effort aimed at all women farmers or agribusiness owners interested in strengthening their business skills and agricultural knowledge with a desire to innovate and pursue entrepreneurship.

Created by INprende, a platform that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship, the Mujer Innova-Agro Edition program includes agribusiness training workshops, business coaching and a graduation event.

“The program seeks to empower women residing in Puerto Rico, on issues of agricultural entrepreneurship, technology and innovation, thus provoking in them a disruptive and resilient vision of change,” said Alessandra Correa, Founder of INprende.

“In the event, we shared issues related to agro-entrepreneurship as a way of life, and innovation as a relevant element to propitiate in the agricultural industry, among others,” she said. “We want to take them out of their comfort zone, to provoke what they call ‘positive discomfort’ to motivate them to become entrepreneurs.”

Some 200 women entrepreneurs chosen by the Science Trust took part in the event.

“The purpose with this phase is to motivate and guide those present on the importance of innovating in the agricultural environment using technology and value-added management as a fundamental basis of agro-entrepreneurship,” said Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo.

Once the event wrapped up, women interested in participating in the business training program will be able to apply by completing a form through the mujerinnova.com digital platform. The applications will be filtered to select 35 participants who will be included in the trainings.