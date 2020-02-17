National University College offering online courses to high schoolers

February 17, 2020 135

National University College has joined the Education Department to offer online courses to help high school students residing in the island’s southern region affected by earthquakes complete their semester.

The courses will be offered through NUC’s online division and its IBC Institute Extension Centers.

Students who complete online courses with National University College may validate those credits once they start college, according to the educational entity’s validation policy.

As part of the collaborative agreement, teachers will receive training to use the NUC’s online division CANVAS platform, so they can assist their students virtually. Furthermore, the university’s 20 campuses and centers are equipped so that students and teachers may access computers and the internet to complete necessary courses.

“We’re proud to support high school students to finish their semester. We have 1,500 spaces for enrollment,” said Manuel Meléndez, vice president of the National University College online division.

“Our commitment will always be to be part of the development of future professionals and educators in Puerto Rico, so we reinforce our mission and vision with this initiative,” he said.

Students interested in enrolling in the program, must click on this link and select National University College as the first option.

