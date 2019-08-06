Nearly 200 students participate in 3rd edition of Virtual Reality Summer Bootcamp

August 6, 2019 156

The 2019 Virtual Reality Summer Summer Camp, hosted by the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, ended successfully on Aug. 2, benefitting some 200 students from public and private schools.

Middle and high-school students, including home-schooled kids, took part in the program split between 39% females and 61% males in the Ponce and San Juan sessions. The Ponce Health Science University and Sacred Heart University sponsored the sessions, respectively.

“We’re especially happy that every year we see more participation of girls in the camp. That motivates us to think of more plans for this segment, and to promote new ideas for future sessions,” Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo said.

This year, the students experienced “fun, learning, innovation and design” in virtual and augmented reality environments; and they learned to visualize their creations in 3D models and build their designs with modern technology tools. During the advanced session, the students put into practice the knowledge acquired by adding the use of the Unreal Engine professional program to develop games and virtual reality.

“Last Friday we saw one more session completed, this time the closing of our advanced session,” said Jorge A. Valentine, manager of the Science Trust’s STEM Educational Program.

Virtual reality is defined as an environment simulated by a computer, which gives the feeling of being immersed in it and is a new medium that has changed the way people live experiences and learn. It is applied to different fields like design and engineering.