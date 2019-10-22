Nespresso launches ‘Cafecito de Puerto Rico,’ its 1st local coffee

October 22, 2019 69

Nespresso announced the launch of Cafecito de Puerto Rico, its first Puerto Rican coffee, available exclusively to U.S. mainland consumers.

As the newest addition to the “Reviving Origins” program, this limited-edition coffee highlights the natural earthiness of Puerto Rico’s coffee beans.

Since 2018, Nespresso has been working with the Hispanic Federation and coffee farmers in Puerto Rico to help revitalize their coffee crop after hurricanes María and Irma destroyed 80% of the island’s coffee trees and harvest.

Nespresso Ambassador George Clooney and Puerto Rican playwright and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda joined forces with Nespresso and the Hispanic Federation to champion the importance of coffee farming in Puerto Rico and spotlight the transformative power coffee can have on farmer livelihoods, communities, and the island’s revitalization efforts.

The effort will offer consumers who make a donation to Hispanic Federation from Oct. 21-27 first access to Cafecito de Puerto Rico. Every dollar given will help plant one new coffee tree on the island.

“Nespresso has a long legacy of supporting coffee growing regions and communities around the world. We established our Reviving Origins initiative to help farmers revive their coffee farms in areas where production has been negatively impacted or completely destroyed by natural disasters or other adversities,” said Guillaume Le Cunff, President of Nespresso USA.

“Coffee is vital to Puerto Rico’s rich and vibrant culture and economy. By leveraging the Hispanic Federation’s deep understanding of the needs on the island, we can support farmers’ livelihoods and foster economic opportunity while offering U.S. customers a truly unique coffee experience,” he said.

Contributions to the Hispanic Federation will support the organization’s efforts with World Coffee Research and Puerto Rico Coffee Roasters to plant 2.25 million new coffee trees in Puerto Rico.

In addition to funding the initial revitalization initiative, Nespresso has committed 50,000 trees to this effort.

