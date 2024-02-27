Type to search

NLGA opens applications for annual STEM scholarships

NIMB Staff February 27, 2024
Puerto Rico Secretary of State Omar Marrero-Díaz

The National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) has announced the opening of the application period for its third annual STEM Scholarship Program. Sponsored by the nonprofit ACT, the program will grant up to $1,000 to 12 U.S. schools to support STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities for young students. 

“As secretary of State and acting governor of Puerto Rico, I understand and value the importance of STEM education in our pre-K to 12th-grade schools,” Omar Marrero stated. “This scholarship program supports STEM-related activities in schools that are crucial for fostering a long-term passion for STEM-related fields, building tomorrow’s workforce.”

The NLGA, a bipartisan nonprofit representing deputy state leaders, in partnership with ACT, will distribute a total of $10,000 across 12 schools in various states and U.S. territories. ACT, which is dedicated to career and education preparation, supports the initiative as part of its commitment to improve STEM readiness among high school graduates.

“ACT is proud to sponsor this program once again,” said ACT Executive Director Janet Godwin. “ACT data shows that the current state of STEM readiness is a cause for serious concern. ACT is uniquely positioned to address this challenge, and working together with NLGA, we are committed to ensuring that all students graduate high school prepared to enter an ever-evolving workforce world and post-secondary opportunities, including through access to high-quality STEM education.”

The scholarship invites applications until March 15 from all public, private and tribal schools in the 50 states and five U.S. territories to support STEM activities, programming, curriculum, equipment and related expenses.

“The need for greater educational opportunities in STEM is nonpartisan and an area of consensus for the nation’s lieutenant governors,” said NLGA Executive Director Julia Brossart. “NLGA has embraced STEM education as a cornerstone of work for the association on behalf of members who understand the importance of educating students in STEM to prepare [them] for the jobs of tomorrow.”

The selection process will take place in spring 2024, with the NLGA set to announce the recipients at its Spring Meeting at the end of April. Further details and application guidelines for the STEM Scholarship Program are available on the NLGA website.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
