Nonprofit marks decade of local environmental, community impact

Since its start as a program of Bahía Beach Resort, the Caribbean's only Gold Badge Nature Sanctuary recognized by Audubon International, Alma de Bahía Foundation has driven conservation and environmental education initiatives, inspiring others to join its mission.

Looking ahead, Alma de Bahía stays committed to building a greener, more resilient Puerto Rico.

The Alma de Bahía Foundation is marking its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of environmental conservation and community development in northeastern Puerto Rico.

Established in 2014 at the Bahía Beach Resort in Río Grande, the foundation focuses on protecting natural resources, rescuing wildlife and promoting environmental education, creating a transformative impact on the island.

Over the past decade, the foundation has protected 294 sea turtle nests, rehabilitated 12 manatees, rescued 85 native birds and educated more than 13,380 students through sustainability workshops.

It has also mobilized more than 5,400 volunteers for beach cleanups, removing more than 20 tons of waste, and supported more than 6,300 pet rescues through its Sato and Gato Rescue Program, which is now in its fifth year.

“This milestone reflects the lasting positive impact on our environment and communities,” said Marcela Cañón, the nonprofit’s executive director.

The foundation collaborates with organizations such as Fundación Amigos del Yunque, the Caribbean Manatee Conservation Center and the University of Puerto Rico, integrating conservation practices into daily life. Key initiatives include reforesting lowland forests with native species to restore ecosystems and monitoring the Espíritu Santo River watershed to ensure long-term water sustainability.

The foundation’s flagship beach cleanup campaign, “Living with the Ocean, Protecting the Land,” recently completed its 16th edition, collecting 4,000 pounds of waste in a single event. The foundation’s community involvement also includes projects such as renovating an animal shelter and offering educational programs on sustainability.

“Over the past 10 years, we have set the Foundation on a path to adapt and evolve to address important environmental and social issues in Puerto Rico,” said Rolando Padua, president of the foundation.

“This 10th anniversary is an ideal time to reflect, plan and redouble our efforts. We know that the road to sustainability is an ongoing effort, and we are committed to leading it with our communities and strategic partners,” he said.